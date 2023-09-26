Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: From Pitch Report to Records, all you need to know about Dhaka

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BANGLADESH CRICKET Mehidy Hasan Miraz

The third and final ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand is set to be played today in Dhaka. The visitors are leading the series 1-0 after winning the second ODI by 86 runs. Ish Sodhi was the hero for them registering his best figures with the ball and had also played a crucial role with the bat earlier in the match. This is the last match for both teams before they embark on their World Cup campaigns next month.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh team is in the middle of a controversy with Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal reportedly meeting the BCB President at his residence last night. While more details are yet to arrive on the matter, the team and players will be trying hard to focus on the game with Najmul Hossain Shanto leading the side. Litton Das and Tamim Iqbal both both have been rested for this match keeping the bigger picture in mind.

BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Pitch Report

Spinners always stay in the game at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. New Zealand comfortably defended 254 runs in the second ODI which shows batting first is the way to go at this venue. The venue has hosted a staggering 129 ODIs so far with 222 being the average score.

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka numbers game

Total ODI Matches - 129

Matches won batting first - 59

Matches won bowling first - 67

Average first innings score - 222

Average second innings score - 192

Highest total - 370/4 (50 overs) by IND vs BAN

Lowest total - 58/10 (17.4 overs) by BAN vs IND

Highest score chased - 330/4 (47.5 overs) by IND vs PAK

Lowest score defended - 105/10 (25.3 overs) by IND vs BAN

Squads

Bangladesh Squad: Anamul Haque, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Will Young, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson(c), Trent Boult, Blair Tickner, Dane Cleaver, Adam Milne, Dean Foxcroft

Latest Cricket News