BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan on TV, online

Following a successful outing in New Zealand, Bangladesh will host Afghanistan in 2nd of the three-match ODI series starting in Chattogram on Friday morning.

Match: BAN vs AFG, 2nd ODI, Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh, 2022

Date: Friday, February 25, 2022

Time:10:30 AM

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) 2nd ODI will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) 2nd ODI is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.