Bangladesh's Mahmudullah announces retirement from Test cricket

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah has announced his retirement from Tests after a 12-year career. The 35-year-old, who made his Test debut in 2009, featured in 50 matches, scoring 2914 runs at 33.49, including five centuries and 16 fifties and took 43 wickets. He also captained Bangladesh for six Tests.

He played his 50th Test against Zimbabwe earlier this year in July at the Harare Sports Club. It was a momentous occasion for the all-rounder as he starred in Bangladesh's 220-run win over the hosts by hitting 150* in the first innings and was adjudged Player of the Match.

In a statement, Mahmud Ullah said: “Leaving a format of which I have been a part of for such a long time is not easy. I had always thought of going on a high and I believe this is the right time to end my Test career.

"I want to extend my gratitude to the BCB President for supporting me when I returned to the Test team. I thank my teammates and the support staff for always encouraging me and believing in my ability. It has been an absolute honour and privilege to play Test cricket for Bangladesh and I will cherish the many memories.

"Although I am retiring from Tests, I will still be playing ODIs and T20 internationals and really looking forward to continue giving my best for my country in white-ball cricket."

- With inputs from ICC