Bangladesh cricketer Nasir Hossain banned for 2 years for breaching multiple ICC anti-corruption code charges

Bangladesh all-rounder Nasir Hossain has been banned by the ICC for two years in relation to multiple breaches of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. Hossain, who last played in 2018 for Bangladesh admitted all three charges, having been pulled up by the ICC for the first time in September 2023.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has pulled up Bangladesh cricketer Nasir Hossain for breaching the Anti-Corruption Code on three separate charges. Hossain, who was charged in September 2023 has been banned for two years along with a six-month suspension after admitting to three charges. The ICC confirmed that Hossain, who last played for Bangladesh in 2018, will not be allowed to play at the highest level till April 6, 2025.

The three charges as elaborated by ICC in its statement are as follows-

- Breach of Article 2.4.3 of the Code, in that he failed to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (without unnecessary delay) the receipt of a gift that was offered to him that had a value of over US$750, namely the gift of a new iPhone 12.

- Breach of Article 2.4.4 of the Code, in that he failed to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official full details of the approach or invitation he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct via the new iPhone 12.

- Breach of Article 2.4.6 of the Code, in that he failed or refused, without compelling justification, to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code, including (without limitation) failing to provide accurately and completely any information and/or documentation requested by the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (whether as part of a formal Demand pursuant to Article 4.3 or otherwise) as part of such investigation.

"Hossain will be free to resume international cricket on 7 April, 2025, provided he satisfies the conditions in rest to the suspended part of the sanction," the ICC statement added.

Hossain, who was a member of Bangladesh's 2015 World Cup squad, 19 Tests, 65 ODIs and 31 T20Is for the national side after his debut in 2011 till 2018. Hossain, a right-handed batter and a part-time off-spinner scored 1044, 1,281 and 371 runs in Tests, ODIs and T20Is respectively while taking 8, 24 and 7 wickets. 

