BAN vs ZIM T20 World Cup: Bangladesh win not once but twice in anticlimax finale at Gabba

There was drama, ecstasy, wicket, no-ball climax and anticlimax as Bangladesh clinched a final ball thriller against Zimbabwe at the Gabba on Sunday in the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup. The clash that went down to the final over had a bizarre sense in the end as players were recalled onto the field after the match had finished as the final ball of the match was deemed to be a no-ball. Upon returning, Bangladesh held on to their nerves to clinch the contest and inflict the first Super 12 defeat for Zimbabwe who lost by three runs.

Final Over drama

With 16 needed from the final over, Zimbabwe were in the ascendency as they narrowed the deposit to 5 runs from two balls. This is where the drama began, Richard Ngarava (6 off 3 deliveries) was stumped as Zimbabwe then needed 5 off the final ball. Blessing Muzarabani, who was tasked to score at least four runs to take the match to the Super Over was then stumped by Nurul Hasan and Bangladesh thought they had won the contest by four runs.

However, there was drama to follow as replays showed that the wicketkeeper Hasan had collected the ball before the ball had passed the stumps. After good firm consultation with the third umpire, the final ball was deemed as a no-ball and an extra run was awarded. With both batters, Blessing Muzarabani and Ryan Burl were called back onto the field

The players had even shaken hands, while the ground staff was preparing for the post-match, but the third umpires’ decision delayed the proceedings. Upon return, Mosaddek Hossain was tasked to defend four runs of one ball with a free hit awarded, But the bowler made no mistake and bowled a dot ball to end the contest as Bangladesh sealed the deal with a three-run win.

For Zimbabwe, Sean Williams top scored with 64 off 42 deliveries that included 8 fours. He was supported by Ryan Burl (27) and Regis Chakabva (15) who both led the chase. Taskin Ahmed scalped three wickets for Bangladesh while Mosaddek Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman ended with two wickets each.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh had won the toss and scored 150/7 in their 20 overs before they restricted the opposition to 147/8. Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 71 runs while Afif Hossain (29) and Shakib Al Hasan (23) played decent knocks to take the score to 150. Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani both scalped two wickets each for Bangladesh.

