Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV T20 World Cup 2022: 3 massive Super Sunday clashes on offer as IND, SA, PAK & ZIM take center stage

The Super Sunday in the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup 2022 will have huge clashes on offer as India and South Africa meet at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The day will also see a disappointed Pakistan side take guards against minnows Netherlands while the day begins at the Gabba where giant-killers Zimbabwe take on Bangladesh. With some to ride into in each fixture and rain possibly to be a factor in the proceedings, here are all the details of the big matches.

India to take giant step towards semifinal berth?

India will face South Africa the Optus Stadium in Perth knowing a win will all but guarantee a place in the semifinals of the competition. The clash will have rain as a big factor, but even in case of a wash out the Indian team will have the advantage as South Africa will drop points for the second time in the tournament.

Image Source : GETTYVirat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav

What is the venue for the India vs South Africa match?

The match will be played at the Perth Stadium in Perth.

At what time will the India vs South Africa match start?

The match will begin at 4:30 PM IST.

Pakistan search for first win

After back-to-back final ball defeats, the Pakistan cricket team will have lot to contemplate as they can still make the semifinal but have to depend on other teams. The clash at the Optus Stadium will also present Pakistan to register their first T20I win on Australian soil. The Dutch on the flip side will look to bounce back after they too suffered a big loss against India.

What is the venue for the Pakistan vs Netherlands match?

The match will be played at the Perth Stadium in Perth.

At what time will the Pakistan vs Netherlands match start?

The match will begin at 12:30 PM IST.

Zimbabwe look to continue unbeaten run

The Super Sunday will however start at the Gabba as Bangladesh and Zimbabwe go head-to-head at in what will be a massive opportunity for the later to take a stride at the semifinal spot. A win for Zimbabwe will see them reach on five points with still Netherlands to play. A win coupled with South Africa dropping points will see them reach the top two with two matches to play.

What is the venue for the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe match?

The match will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane.

At what time will the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe match start?

The match will begin at 8:30 AM IST.

Latest Cricket News