U19 Asia Cup: Azan Awais' hundred powers Pakistan to 8-wicket win over India

U19 Asia Cup: A hundred from Azan Awais and fifties from Shahzaib Khan and Saad Baig powered the Pakistan U19 side to an emphatic win over the Indian U19 in the U19 Asia Cup at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai on Sunday. The Pakistan side chased down the target of 260 as their batters starred in the game against the defending champions in a Group A clash.

Both the teams came into this contest on the back of wins in the respective first game. While, the Men in Green defeated Nepal in their opening encounter by 7 wickets, the Men in Blue prevailed over Afghanistan in their first game.

Azan's hundred topple Indian efforts

The day belonged to Azan Awais, who struck a wonderfully anchored hundred. He was slow off the blocks and scored just three runs in his first 15 balls before getting into the boundaries. He was well supported by Shahzaib and Saad, both of whom struck fifties. Shahzaib and Azan combined for a 110-run partnership for the second wicket, while Azan and Saad partnered for a match-winning 125-run stand to take the team over the victory line.

The win sees Pakistan take the first spot in Group A, going past India with 4 points, while the Indians sit in second with 2 points. The Men in Green will face Afghanistan in their last group outing, while the Men in Blue will take on Nepal in their final league game.

