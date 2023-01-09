Australia tour of India: Key Australian player likely to miss opening Test vs India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Key Aussie star likely to miss opening Test vs India

Australia tour of India: The start of Australia's tour to India is just a month away now but the Australian team is currently facing injury issues. After belting the home series against South Africa by 2-1, Pat Cummins has his eye set on the big Border-Gavaskar series. However, the Aussie side missed the services of a couple of star players in the final Test against the Proteas and are likely to miss them in future too.

Australia's fast bowler Mitchell Starc is in doubt to feature in the opening Test of the four-match series against India. According to a report of Cricket.com.au, Starc said to AAP, "That's probably likely (I will miss the first Test)." He missed the third Test against South Africa after suffering a tendon injury to his left middle finger. Starc has stated that he will see how things will be at the end of January. "We'll see how we're placed at the end of the month. Hopefully, I am there for the second Test if they want to play me. Maybe I can make some footmarks for Lyon or something. We'll see how the finger is," the pacer added.

Cameron Green also in doubt for series-opening Test

Also, Australia's fast bowling all-rounder Cameron Green is in doubt to play the opening Test vs India on February 9. Cricket.com.au stated that Green will likely join Starc on the sidelines for the first Test in Nagpur. Green got injured during day 2 of the second Test between Australia and South Africa. He was recommended surgery for the broken finger injury.

"India's the next big tour and we'll see where the time frame is with that. It's my bowling hand so I've got to be pretty careful and make sure it heals properly," Starc said after the second Test vs South Africa. "The irony is (Green) will be back before I am. Bones are a bit quicker in the healing process, the tendon is a little bit different. I think we'll both be seeing the same specialist. I still think everyone's confident it will be more front-end (of the India tour). It will obviously depend on how it heals and how quickly it can do what it needs to do," he added.

