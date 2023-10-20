AUS vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Warner-Marsh, Adam Zampa shine as Australia thrash Pakistan to enter top four

Follow us on Image Source : AP Adam Zampa and Australia celebrate win over Pakistan on Oct 20, 2023

Australia recorded a much-needed 62-run win over Pakistan in the 18th match of the ICC World Cup on Friday, October 20. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh recorded brilliant centuries to help Australia score 367 runs while batting first and then another four-fer from star spinner Adam Zampa delivered a huge win for the five-time champions.

After losing the opening two games in the tournament, the Pat Cummins-led side beat Sri Lanka in their previous game and now registered another dominant win to enter the top four of the points table. On the other hand, Pakistan suffered back-to-back losses to lose one spot in the standings after a brilliant start in the tournament.

Babar Azam won the toss for Pakistan and elected to bowl first at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Pakistan made one big change to their playing eleven with Usama Mir replacing the star spin all-rounder Shadab Khan while Australia remained unchanged.

Warner and Marsh gave Australia a flying start and added 259 runs for the opening wicket in just 33.5 overs. Marsh scored 121 runs off 108 balls to record his maiden World Cup hundred and then Warner stole the limelight by smashing massive 163 runs off 124 balls, his fifth ODI World Cup century.

Pakistan made a good comeback in the closing overs with star pacer Shaheen Afridi claiming his second five-fer in the World Cup. Haris Rauf endured costly figures but took three wickets to help Pakistan deny Australia a 400-plus total.

Openers Abdullah Shafiuqe and Imam-ul-Haq gave Pakistan the start they needed in a tough chase. The duo added 134 runs for the opening wicket in just 21 overs to balance the game with Imam top-scoring with 70 off 71 balls and Shafiuqe adding 64 runs. Marcus Stoinis gave Australia a breakthrough with both Imam and Shafique's wickets to put Australia back into the driving seat.

Pakistan threatened to make a comeback with in-form Mohammad Rizwan scoring 46 runs and Iftikhar Ahmed playing a cameo knock of 26 off 20 balls. But Australia remained ahead in the game with Zampa taking four wickets for 53, his second consecutive four-fer in the tournament. Captain Pat Cummins finished the game with two wickets to bowl out Pakistan on 305 runs in 45.3 overs.

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

