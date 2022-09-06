AUS vs NZ, 1st ODI: When and where to watch Australia and New Zealand clash | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Aaron Finch meets Kane Williamson ahead of the Australia vs New Zealand series opener

AUS vs NZ: The Aaron Finch-led Australian team faced a minor setback against the much weaker Zimbabwe team earlier this week. Australia was playing a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe which they clinched easily by 2-1, but it was the final match of the series which might have dampened Australia's spirit a bit. Surpassing all expectations, team Zimbabwe was pretty clinical in the last match as they registered their first-ever victory on Australian soil. Right now, Australia is looking for redemption, a much-required redemption from their last outing which rather ended tragically.

The Australian team is now all set to clash against old rivals New Zealand in the Chappell-Hadlee series. This is one contest that has been in the making for the past two years, since 2020, the time when COVID-19 struck and forced the entire world to go into lockdown. As of now, Australia's tactics seem to be pretty unclear. When teams across the globe are busy competing in T20Is, it is Australia that looks contempt with the ODI format. The Aaron Finch-led Australian team is the defending champion and only time will tell how they fare at the mega event.

New Zealand, on the other hand, is following the same process. Though, it can't be discounted that before pouncing on the Aussie challenge, they toured Zimbabwe for a three-match T20I series and a 3-match One Day Internationals series. Kane Williamson who was ruled out of the ODIs against West Indies is all set to make his comeback to the big stage and he will certainly want to have an impact on the series.

As Australia and New Zealand prepare to take on each other, here is all you need to know:

When will the first ODI be played?

The first ODI will be played on September 6, 2022, Tuesday.

Where will the first ODI be played?

The first ODI will be played at Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns.

When will the first ODI begin (IST)?

The first ODI will begin at 9:50 am IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the first ODI?

The much-anticipated clash will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

What is the streaming platform for the first ODI?

The series opener will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

What are the squads for both these teams?

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson (c)

