AUS vs NZ, 1st ODI: Kane Williamson-led New Zealand brace themselves for Aussie challenge | PREVIEW

Highlights Australia have lost 2 out of their 5 previous ODI encounters

Kane Williamson-led New Zealand have won 4 out of their 5 previous ODI matches

All the three matches will be played at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns

AUS vs NZ: The Chappell-Hadlee series is all set to start and will be witness to two world-class teams having a go at each other in a three-match ODI series. In the post-pandemic times, all three one-dayers will be contested in Far North Queensland. The world has been waiting for this series to commence, the series that was announced and contested just before COVID struck and forced the planet to go into a lockdown. In 2020, the opening game of the series was played behind closed doors at the Sydney Cricket Ground before team New Zealand exited with borders shutting down fast.

Both Australian and New Zealand cricket boards tried very hard to get this series going, both in 2021 and 2022, but the effects of the Pandemic were immense and with quarantine requirements, the series never happened due to problematic travel and logistic conditions. But it is now time to put an end to that wait and get the much-awaited series going. Team Australia announced their World T20I squad a few days back but for some strange reasons have been playing more ODIs as compared to the T20Is. Aaron Finch-led Australian team is the defending champion of the title and they will certainly look to test themselves ahead of this marquee tournament.

Looking at both squads, it is pretty safe to say that fans across the globe are in for a riveting series where both these teams will try to outplay each other. New Zealand have named a full-strength squad, pretty similar to the one that toured the Caribbean island last month. On the other hand, the Australian team who suffered a shocking loss against Zimbabwe a few days back will try to pick themselves up and channelize this defeat into something stellar. The Aussie cricketing team will have home support and that certainly can be a big boost for any team.

The recent form of both sides (last five matches)

Australia LWWWL

LWWWL New Zealand WWLWW

Schedule for the ODI series

First ODI: September 6, 2022

September 6, 2022 Second ODI: September 8, 2022

September 8, 2022 Third ODI: September 11, 2022

Squads:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson (c)

Latest Cricket News