AUS vs IND | Joe Burns dropped as David Warner, Will Pucovski return for 3rd Test in Sydney

Image Source : AP Australia's Joe Burns sits on the pitch as he awaits a video review during play on day three of the second cricket test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Dec. 28

Out-of-form Australian opener Joe Burns has been dropped from the Australian squad for the Border-Gavaskar series against India and both David Warner and Will Pucovski have been included for the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Burns has been dropped after his scores of 8, 51*, 0 and 4 in the first two Tests and will Warner all set to make his return after having recovered from the groin injury he incurred during the ODI series against India.

Pucovski was likely to make his Test debut against India at the Adelaide Oval before he suffered a concussion during the Pink Ball practice game in Sydney which ruled him out of the first two games.

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

National selector Trevor Hohns said: "David Warner, Will Pucovski and Sean Abbott will rejoin the squad in Melbourne tomorrow evening in preparation for the Sydney Test.

"David has made strong progress in his recovery from injury and will be given every chance to play in Sydney with another seven days until the match. Sean has fully recovered from a calf strain and is also available for selection.

"Will is in the final stages of the graduated return to play protocols and has been symptom free for some time. He will be fit to play in Sydney subject to completing the return to play protocols and an independent assessment.

"Joe Burns has been released from the squad and will return to the Brisbane Heat.

"Unfortunately, Joe's returns haven't been what he or the selectors would like or what we consider he is capable of."

Australia are presently 1-1 in the series against India. They defeated India in Adelaide by eight wickets after demolishing the Indian batting for just 36, their lowest ever Test score. But were outclassed for a similar margin at the MCG where India scripted a comeback of ages.