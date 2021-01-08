AUS vs IND 3rd Test: 'Flamboyant' Shubman Gill is becoming my favourite player to watch, says Mike Hussey

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill notched up his maiden Test fifty to stitch a 50-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma on Day 2 of the third Test between Australia and India. Gill, playing only his second Test for India, flaunted textbook batting technique and composure to earn praise from many members of the cricket fraternity.

He also became the youngest Indian to post a 50+ score in a Test in Australia. Overall, Gill is the fourth-youngest Indian cricketer to score a fifty outside Asia. Former Australia batsman Michael Hussey also lauded Gill and said that the 'flamboyant' youngster is wonderful to watch.

“This guy is very quickly becoming my favourite player to watch. He is a gun. Plays well of the front-foot, but even better off the backfoot. And that sends a message to the bowler,” Mike Hussey said while commentating for Fox Cricket.

“I just love the unflappable nature of both (Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma) these players. But in particular Shubman Gill, someone so young, early in his career. Nothing seems to faze him, and he doesn’t seem to get carried away."

“He is flamboyant at the crease and is just about batting, keeping it simple. Unassuming at the crease. He is wonderful to watch and has played some magnificent shots,” he further added.

While Gill scored 50, Rohit gathered 26 to provide India with a commendable start. At stumps, India were 96/2 with stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane (5) and Cheteshwar Pujara (9) in the middle. Earlier in the day, Steve Smith regained form and scored his first ton of the year, helping the Aussies to put up a commanding total of 338 in the first innings. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of Indian bowlers as he scalped four wickets and produced a brilliant throw to run Smith out.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also heaped praise on Gill and said that he 'looks the real deal'.

"Excellent performance by Jadeja with the ball and in the field with that brilliant runout. Shubman Gill looks the real deal. Excellent composure and loved his backfoot play," tweeted Sehwag.