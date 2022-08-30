Asia Cup 2022, AFG vs BAN: Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets, advance to Super 4s

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Team Afghanistan

After registering an easy victory in their opening match against Sri Lanka, Afghanistan registered yet another brilliant victory against Bangladesh in their second group league match on Tuesday.

Powered by the spinners' performances, the Mohammad Nabi-led team won by 7 wickets.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman started the bowling spell by scalping Bangladesh's first wicket as he dismissed Mohammad Naim 6 and the opponents were 7/1 after 1.6 overs. He continued to take two more wickets in the Powerplay.

The batting line-up of Bangladesh was shattered when Rashid Khan took the next two wickets. While Bangladesh was struggling to score runs. Afghanistan was successfully restricting them to do so.

Bangladesh managed to put a target of 128 runs.

When it comes to Afghanistan's batting, star player Rahmanullah Gurbaz lost his wicket early within the powerplay. Ibrahim Zadran provided a base to the batting line-up and ended up scoring 42 off 41 deliveries.

But what caught everyone's attention was Najibullah Zadran's innings. He smashed 43 runs off 17 deliveries with one boundary and six sixes, guiding Afghanistan to an easy win with 9 balls to spare.

Brief Scores -

Bangladesh: 127 for 7 in 20 overs (Mosaddek Hossain 48 not out; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 3/16, Rashid Khan 3/22).

Afghanistan: 131 for 3 in 18.3 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 42 not out, Najibullah Zadran 43 not out; Mosaddek Hossain 1/12, Shakib Al Hasan 1/13).

Squads -

Bangladesh Playing XI

Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan Playing XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Latest Cricket News