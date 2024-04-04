Thursday, April 04, 2024
     
  5. Angkrish Raghuvanshi thanks 'guru' Abhishek Nayar after smashing 25-ball fifty in debut innings

Angkrish Raghuvanshi batted at number three against Delhi Capitals and smashed 54 runs off 27 deliveries with five fours and three sixes. His partnership of 104 runs in just eight overs with Sunil Narine laid the platform for the massive score of 272 runs in their 20 overs.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: April 04, 2024 16:47 IST
KKR
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted the second highest score of Indian Premier League (IPL) history on Wednesday (April 3) against Delhi Capitals. After opting to bat first, they stunned the opposition by amassing 272 runs in their 20 overs. Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi played a major role in propelling the team to a record score as the 104-run partnership between them for the second wicket laid the platform for KKR batters to go bonkers from the word go.

While Narine has time and again played blistering knocks, it was the maiden outing for Angkrish in the cash-rich league and he impressed many with his batting. Batting for the first time in IPL, the youngster smashed 25-ball fifty and has credited his guru Abhishek Nayar for his growth as a player. 

"He has helped me in everything, the way I think about the game, the way I work towards the game, the things I eat, the way I train, he is basically my guru and everything. That's my relationship with him," he said while speaking after the match. Angkrish further revealed that Abhishek hs trained him well enough in the last few years to trust himself while batting in the middle.

Interestingly, the youngster has been training under watchful eyes of Nayar since the age of 11 when he moved to Mumbai. "It was pretty simple, the way I have been practicing the past few weeks, the past few years with my coach Abhishek Nayar. The way he has made me practice I didn't really have to think too much when I went out to bat.

"I just batted with my instincts and I just trusted that. What I did during practice was enough, the way he has made me practice. I would like to dedicate this knock to my coach, Abhishek Nayar and my teammates and the support staff. I have a learned a lot staying with them. Abhishek sir has been working with me since my childhood. All this reverse sweep and all, he made me practice a lot. So, the main man is him only," Angkrish added.

Meanwhile, KKR are next scheduled to face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and Angkrish Raghuvanshi will be looking to be consistent with the bat.

