Alyssa Healy suffers hand injury in domestic accident, undergoes surgery

Sydney Sixers and Australia's wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy has suffered a hand injury and subsequently has undergone surgery as well. She is currently playing for the Sydney Sixers in the ongoing Women's Big Bash league (WBBL) season but her stint is under the cloud now.

Interestingly though she has not been replaced in the Sixers' roster as of now. The Sydney Sixers confirmed in their statement that there are not many details about the domestic accident due to which Healy injured her hand. She underwent surgery on the hand on Sunday (October 22). Due to the last-minute development, the Sixers also had to make a late change to their squad for the match against Sydney Thunder. Kate Pelle replaced her and she opened the innings only to bag a three-ball duck. The Sixers certainly missed Healy in the 191-run chase as they could only muster 148 runs and lost the match by 42 runs.

"Alyssa Healy injured her hand in a domestic accident at home last night and has today undergone surgery. No further details of the accident or injury are clear at this time, with further details to be communicated in due course. She has not been replaced on the Sixers’ roster," the statement from Sixers read.

Meanwhile, the injury concerns keep growing for the Sixers as their key batter Mathilda Carmichael suffered a strain in her back during the training session. She was also unavailable for the match Sydney smash against the Thunder on Sunday.

"In further news, batter Mathilda Carmichael suffered a back strain in yesterday’s training session and is also now unavailable, while bowler Gabby Sutcliffe is still unfit for play. Given the three injuries, 18-year-old Frankie Nicklin has been approved by the WBBL Technical Committee to be named as 13th player, to be used only as an emergency sub-fielder for today’s match. Nicklin played one match for the NSW Breakers during last summer’s WNCL," the statement further read.

