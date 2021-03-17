All-out on 17, target chased in 4 balls! Mumbai beat Nagaland in bizarre women's game

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pictorial representation

Cricket has seen some bizarre scorelines in the past. Who can forget Mali women's team being bowled out on 6 by Rwanda in a T20I in 2019? Or, to take a more familiar example, the Indian men's team putting only 36 in the second innings of the Test against Australia in December 2020?

On Wednesday, the Women's Senior One Day Trophy in India saw another one of those incredible scorecards in the match between Mumbai and Nagaland.

After opting to bat, Nagaland could score only 17 runs in as many overs (17.4).

The highest scorer for the side was Sariba, who scored 9. Mumbai's captain Sayali Satghare returned with figures of 7/5 in 8.4 overs!

In return, all it took were four deliveries for Mumbai to seal the game. Three fours, one six, and a no-ball secured Mumbai a victory with a whopping 296 deliveries remaining in the innings.

This was Mumbai's first win of the tournament in their second match, as the side stands at fifth in their group. The Women's Senior One Day trophy kickstarted on March 11 and was a restart to women's domestic cricket in the country following the COVID-19 break.

Earlier, the India women's international team also returned to the field for the first time in a year with a home series against South Africa earlier this month.