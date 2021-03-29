A season of a lifetime: Ravi Shastri congratulates Team India after series wins against England, Australia

Image Source : GETTY Players and Staff of India pose with the trophy after winning the ODI series during the 3rd One Day International match between India and England at MCA Stadium on March 28

Indian head coach Ravi Shastri was effusive in his praise for the team after their dramatic ODI series win against England in Pune on Sunday which subsequently brought an end to the team's incredible season post the pandemic which comprised a historic Test win in Australia before sending back the English side empty-handed.

"Congratulations Guys for holding up and having a season of a lifetime in toughest of times across all formats and hemispheres against 2 of the best teams in the world. Take a bow #TeamIndia #INDvsENG," tweeted Shastri.

India survived a Sam Curran scare on Sunday night at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium with the all-rounder pulling off an inspirational unbeaten 95 to power England to a near-impossible recovery. But India and T Narajaran held their nerves in the final moment of the game to deny the youngster and England a series win. India won by a narrow margin of seven runs after setting a target of 330.

With the win, India wrapped up the ODI series with a 2-1 victory. They had earlier won the five-match T20I series 3-2 and the Test series 3-1.

Earlier in January, India pulled off a sensational come-from-behind series win in Australia, amid all the injuries that ruled out their first-choice players, and defeating the Aussies in their cherished 'Gabba' to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The Indian players will now head to their respective IPL training camps for the impending 14th season of the tournament that kicks off in Chennai on April 9.