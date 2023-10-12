'4&5 on the back but our favourite number is 6': Rohit Sharma's heartwarming response to Chris Gayle

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Chris Gayle

Rohit Sharma tumbled records for fun in the match against Afghanistan in the ongoing World Cup on Wednesday (October 5). He smashed 131 runs off just 84 deliveries with 16 fours and five sixes to his name during his brilliant knock. In the process, he also went past West Indies legend Chris Gayle in the list of most sixes hit in international cricket.

Gayle hit 553 maximums during his illustrious international career and Rohit need three sixes to go past him before the Afghanistan clash. He managed to hit five and create history. Coincidentally, both Rohit and Gayle wear jersey no.45 and as soon as the India skipper broke his record, the Universe Boss congratulated him while pointing out their same jersey numbers. "Congrats, @ImRo45 - Most Sixes in International cricket. #45 Special," Gayle tweeted.

It took some time for Rohit Sharma to respond but the 36-yar-old, on Thursday (October 12), came up with a heartwarming response to his West Indies counterpart. He thanked Gayle for congratulating and stated that though their jersey number is 45, their favourite number is 6. "Thanks CG. 4&5 on the back but our favorite number is 6," Rohit's reply read.

Opening about his knock after the match, captain Rohit stated that the pitch played its role in him playing his natural game. However, he played down the fact that he broke so many records during his knock saying that there is a long way to go in this World Cup and that the team winning is more important for him. "Was a good pitch to bat. Backing myself to play my natural game. Knew wicket would get easier once I'd get my eye in. It's something I've been working on for a while. Special to get a World Cup 100. Very happy about that.

"Don't want to think about records too much because I know there's a long way to go ahead and not to lose my focus and what's required. Just want to make it count on days like this. Some of my play is premeditated, can't just go out and play big shots. Sometimes, you go by instinct. It's a mixture of both. I know it's my responsibility to give the team a good start and put the team in a good position as much as possible. It's something I've done for a while and love. Looks good when it works out. It doesn't always come off but I want to back myself to keep trying and put pressure on the opposition," Rohit said.

