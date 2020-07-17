Yuzvendra Chahal gets new haircut, shares picture on social media

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had a new haircut and took to social media to share the picture.

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal remains significantly active on his social media profiles. He often posts videos of him enjoying quality time with his family, whether it be through dancing or making funny videos.

Many Indian players, including captain Virat Kohli and limited-overs Rohit Sharma have poked fun at Chahal for his social media antics in the past. Ever since the cricket action came to a halt due to coronavirus pandemic, the cricketers have taken to social media to engage with fellow players and fans.

On Thursday, Chahal shared a new haircut with his fans on his official Instagram profile. He took the haircut from celebrity hair-stylist Rashid Salmani.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YUZI_CHAHAL23 Yuzvendra Chahal's haircut.

Earlier in April, Chahal had taken a different haircut, which invited trolling from his captain Virat Kohli. Chahal self-styled his hair due to the prevalent lockdown at the time, and as he gatecrashed into a live show 'Cricket Connected' on Star Sports, Kohli made fun of his haircut.

“Who cut your hair?” Kohli asked Chahal, who replied, “Bhaiyya, my didi and I cut them together.”

“Acha. Mujhe laga tere dogs tere peeche path gaye (I thought your dogs went after you)”, the 31-year-old had then funnily said.

The cricket action in India remains at standstill due to rising cases of COVID-19. However, the international action returned on July 8 with the Test series between England and West Indies in the UK.

