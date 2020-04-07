Yuvraj Singh was my cricket crush when I came into the team, reveals Rohit Sharma

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday revealed that former Indian cticketer Yuvraj Singh was his cricket crush when he first came into the team. He revealed it during an Instagram live discussion with the veteran.

During the discussion, Rohit and Yuvraj recollected the funny incident that happened when the former first came into the Indian team.

"When I came into the team, my cricket crush was Yuvraj Singh. I just wanted to talk to Yuvraj, I wanted to see how he prepares, the role that Yuvraj had, I had to essay the same role eventually in the middle order," Rohit said during the session. "When it came to fielding, I wanted to learn from Yuvraj. There was an incident in which I had entered the team bus early, I was half an hour early and I had taken the seat which was originally reserved for Yuvraj. He then entered the bus and I thought 'that is how you make an entry."

"He asked me 'do you know whose seat this is'? He then said, 'get up, it is my seat, you go sit on another seat'. RP Singh had told me that the seat was Yuvraj's but I still chose to sit there. Having said this, we have a good relationship now," Rohit said.

Yuvraj then praised Rohit saying that he had predicted well ahead that among the younger lot, the latter would become a more matured cricketer. Rohit scored a record-breaking five centuries in World Cup 2019 for India.