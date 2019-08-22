Image Source : @JASPRITB1 INSTAGRAM Yuvraj Singh in awe of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah's six-pack abs

Yuvraj Singh, much like everyone else, was wowed by Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah's shirtless pictures from Jolly Beach.

Team India players were seen hanging out at Jolly Beach on Wednesday ahead of their World Test Championship opener against West Indies on Thursday in Antigua and they all had pictures to share.

While Kohli shared a photo of the team together, Bumrah, who is returning to the India squad after sitting out the limited-overs series, shared a snap of him and Kohli together. The pair was shirtless, thus, giving the viewers a glimpse of their chiselled torso.

And, the former India all-rounder, who recently retired from international cricket, was in awe of the duo.

Yuvraj took to Instagram to share his views.

"Oho fitness idol," commented Yuvi on the post, which was captioned "Sun soaking with @virat.kohli and the team."

Image Source : SCREENGRAB Yuvraj Singh's comment on Jasprit Bumrah's photo

Other members of the team also shared photos during their time at the Jolly Harbour.