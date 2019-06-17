World Cup 2019: Ton-up Rohit, King Kohli shine as India defy rain gods to make it 7-0 against Pakistan

Image Source : AP India beat Pakistan by 89 runs via DLS method

For such an intense rivalry, it's was once again a lopsided contest when India and Pakistan meet at the World Cup. India extended its record to 7-0 against Pakistan at World Cups with an 89-run victory in a rain-interrupted encounter Sunday that likely will remain the most-watched game of the six-week tournament. (Match Highlights)

India started ominously with Rohit Sharma scoring 140 from 113 deliveries and skipper Virat Kohli contributing 77 in a total of 336/5, a record for a one-day international at Old Trafford. (Match Scorecard)

Pakistan was always behind the run-rate required.

Fakhar Zaman (62) and Babar Azam (48) put on 104 for the second wicket but when both were dismissed by left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav within nine balls, Pakistan's hopes faded with them.

When Hardik Pandya took wickets with consecutive deliveries in the 27th over, Pakistan was 129-5. And with a result in play because both teams had batted more than 20 overs, there was no chance of sharing points if rain prevented any more play. A delay after the 35th with Pakistan at 166/6 just prolonged the inevitable.

Pakistan was set a revised target of 302 from 40 overs and the last five overs were a non-event with Pakistan finishing 212/6. India remained unbeaten in four games to start the tournament.

The conditions didn't dampen the enthusiasm of a predominantly pro-India crowd that filled the 162-year-old venue to its 23,500 capacity. Seats were in excessively high demand, after all, with the International Cricket Council reporting more than 800,000 ticket applications for the game.

There's always extra significance when the nuclear-armed neighboring countries meet at ICC tournaments because India and Pakistan play cricket so infrequently in bilateral series.

This was no different, with a 1 billion-plus TV audience and an almost football-like atmosphere at the ground.

Kohli's single to get off the mark was met by "Kohli-Kohli-Kohli" chants from the predominantly pro-India crowd.

Sharma set the tone with his second century of the tournament, sharing partnerships of 136 with KL Rahul (57) for the first wicket and 98 with Kohli for the second.

He seemed ready to really unleash when he needlessly paddled a ball from Hasan Ali to Wahab Riaz at short fine leg in the 38th over.

Kohli continued, becoming the third Indian batter to pass 11,000 ODI runs. In doing so in his 222nd innings, he became the fastest to reach the milestone.

Kohli was on 71 and India was 305-4 when rain stopped play for the first time in the 47th over. The India captain was caught behind off Mohammad Amir's bowling not long after he returned from the 55-minute rain break and, surprisingly, walked off before umpire Marais Erasmus had a chance to signal him out.

There was some speculation Kohli didn't edge the ball but it was inconsequential in the end, as India passed Sri Lanka's 318-7 against England in 2006 to set the highest ODI total in Manchester.

After a batting onslaught at the top, Pakistan pegged back the run-rate slightly as Amir (3-47) dismissed Pandya (26) and then had MS Dhoni (1) and Kohli caught behind — both the ex-captain and captain walking.

Things started going haywire for Pakistan after skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and fielded, going against the advice sent via social media by Prime Minister and 1992 World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan.

Overcast and cool overhead conditions that usually would favor swing and seam bowling didn't greatly assist the Pakistan attack, with India racing to 52-0 in its most productive opening power play of the tournament.

The Pakistan pacemen had trouble with the umpires, with Amir and Wahab each cautioned twice for running on the protected area in the middle of the pitch. One further warning would have resulted in a suspension.

It also didn't help that opener Imam-ul-Haq got out in rare circumstances to Vijay Shankar's very first delivery at a World Cup — it coming on the fifth ball of Pakistan's fifth over after Shankar was asked to finish it off for injured teammate Bhuveshwar Kumar.

Pakistan's next game is at Lord's against South Africa, which also has three points and only remote prospects of reaching the semifinals.