Live Updates, India vs Pakistan, 2019 World Cup Match 22: India-Pakistan set for showdown in gloomy Manchester

India vs Pakistan, 2019 World Cup: Live Updates from ManchesterWorld Cup 2019, IND vs PAK, Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 22 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between India and Pakistan live from Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. India and Pakistan would be desperate for a full game in Manchester on Sunday despite the weather saying otherwise. With scattered rain forecasted throughout the day, the most anticipated of this year's World Cup might not see the full 100 overs being bowled. India and Pakistan have both had a game washed out and another one would prove to be a major blow in their bid for reaching the semi-finals. Virat Kohli's India so far are done with three games, won two and a no-result in one while Sarfaraz Ahmed's Pakistan have lost two, won one and the game against Sri Lanka ended in a no-result. India are going into the game being the more confident side and if a full game is possible, The Men in Blue will be the fancied team to win. Follow the live score and ball-by-ball update of India vs Pakistan clash as well as news and stories from the India vs Pakistan clash here. (Match scorecard | Live Stream India vs Pakistan)
INDIA VS PAKISTAN, LIVE UPDATES FROM MANCHESTER: MATCH STARTS AT 3.00 PM IST
11.27 IST: This is how the players practised on Saturday ahead of the mega-clash
"It's about just getting into the act, and making sure they're relaxed before this almighty contest"— ICC (@ICC) June 16, 2019
Rameez Raja was at the nets ahead of the #INDvPAK match, and here's what he gathered. pic.twitter.com/dQqq0aQGHi
11.00 IST: As things stand in Manchester.
Brief preview: Conditions and length of the match will dictate the team combination, says India captain Virat Kohli as the fickle Manchester weather is likely to affect Sunday's clash against Pakistan. While Kohli did not spell out the changes, there is a strong possibility that Dinesh Karthik will be preferred over Vijay Shankar if it's a less than 35 overs game per side. [Read full preview here]