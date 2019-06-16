India vs Pakistan Watch Live Streaming of IND vs PAK Match 22 online on Hotstar and Star Sports Network

After having their last fixture against New Zealand washed out, the Indian team will be raring to take the field when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in the most anticipated clash of the ongoing World Cup at the Old Trafford on Sunday. Having secured convincing wins over South Africa and Australia in their first two matches, the Men in Blue were not even able to get on the field for their third match against the Black Caps which was called off due to rain. Against Pakistan, India have a perfect record as they have won all their six encounters in the previous editions of the showpiece event and thus, Virat Kohli 's men would be brimming with confidence considering their past record against the arch-rivals.

What are the squads for India vs Pakistan World Cup Match 22?

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Shami

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK/C), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hasnain