2019 World Cup, India vs Pakistan: MS Dhoni becomes second Indian player after Tendulkar with most ODI appearances

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES MS Dhoni makes his 341st ODI appearance for India

In one of the most highly anticipated World Cup matches, MS Dhoni has left his mark once again as he has become the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to make the most appearances in ODI cricket. Dhoni has surpassed Rahul Dravid in the list of appearances as the former captain plays his 341st match against Pakistan in Match 22 of the 2019 World Cup in Manchester. (IND vs PAK Live Updates)

While legendary cricketer Dravid has played 340 ODI matches, Dhoni now plays his 341st ODI match. Only Sachin Tendulkar has the most appearances with 461 ODI matches played. (IND vs PAK Live Scorecard)

The former captain has been an integral part of Team India for the past 13 years and is the only skipper to win all three ICC tournaments - ICC World T20 (2007), 2011 World Cup (2011) and ICC Champions Trophy (2013).

Once again, all eyes will be on the veteran with the gloves and with the bat as well as he has to anchor India's middle order.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to field against India in the high-octane clash of the World Cup.

All-rounder Vijay Shankar replaced the injured Shikhar Dhawan in the Indian eleven while Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan were included in the Pakistan eleven.

India has a 6-0 record in World Cup head-to-heads against Pakistan, including the 2011 semifinal at Mohali en route to the title.

Playing XI's for India vs Pakistan:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir