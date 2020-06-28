West Indies head coach Phil Simmons enters self-isolation after attending funeral

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES West Indies head coach Phil Simmons has gone into self-isolation after leaving the bio-secure bubble to attend a funeral.

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons has gone into self-isolation after he left the bio-secure bubble in Manchester to attend a funeral. Since returning, Simmons has been in his room on-site. However, Alzarri Joseph has said that it doesn't disrupt Windies' preparations for the Test series against England.

"That doesn't really disrupt our preparations. We have our jobs to do, we have our preparation to keep going with. We have a very big coaching staff here that are very supportive of each other, so that's not really a problem for anyone," ESPNCricinfo quoted Joseph as saying.

Alzarri Joseph is one of the four pacers who are expected to be the first-choice, the others being Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel and Jason Holder. While he admitted that he could be seen as a weak link due to his lack of experience, he would help the bowlers build the pressure.

"Obviously those three guys have a lot more experience than I do. I'd think more often than not, teams would see me as the weaker link. I think my job is to come in and just back those bowlers up and keep the pressure on," Joseph said. (ALSO READ: Please have patience with women's cricketer, says India pacer Shikha Pandey)

"I see this tour as an opportunity for me to help the team to get higher up the rankings. Any opportunity I get to play, I'll take it, and whatever the captain and the team require me to do, I'll put my best foot forward," he added.

The Test series between England and West Indies marks the beginning of international cricket after more than three months of halt due to coronavirus pandemic.

