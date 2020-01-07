Watch: David Warner wins hearts with amazing gesture to young fan at SCG

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australian batsman David Warner made a heartfelt gesture to a young fan during the final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

David Warner had a terrific summer with the bat for Australia. In five Tests, Warner smashed 786 runs which include a career-best 335* against Pakistan. The Australian opener made a comeback to the longest format of the game for the side with the Ashes, but failed to make a mark in the series. However, he made a remarkable return to form in the home season, in which he slammed three centuries in eight innings.

Warner played a significant role in Australia's big win in the third and final Test of the series against New Zealand, as he remained unbeaten to 111 to steer Australia to a big second-innings lead. The Aussies eventually beat the Kiwis by 280 runs, winning the series 3-0.

While the 33-year-old was applauded for his performances with the bat, he also continued to win hearts outside of the action. During a training session ahead of the day, he made a heartfelt gesture to a young fan which earned him praise from Cricket Australia's CEO, Kevin Roberts.

After Warner took part in the session, he spotted a young fan on the way to the dressing room. He turned and gave his bat to the fan.

Roberts, who shared the video on Twitter, wrote, "A cricket fan took this short video of @davidwarner31 inspiring the next generation at the SCG the other day. Dave also gave his helmet and gloves to children during the test match. They will remember these gestures forever. Well done Dave. @CricketAus #GivingBack."

Australia's next assignment in the longest format of the game comes in mid-year, when the side takes part in a two-Test series against Bangladesh. The Aussies will tour India later this month for a three-match series.

Earlier today, it was announced that Australia's first-team coach Justin Langer will not travel with the side to India, and that Andrew McDonald will take charge of the coaching duties in his absence.