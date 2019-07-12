'We stand with you': Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh lend support after AB de Villiers breaks silence

Image Source : BCCI Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh lend support after AB de Villiers breaks silence

Retired South Africa great AB de Villiers Friday broke his silence on the controversy surrounding his international comeback that never happened, saying he did not demand an 11th-hour return before the World Cup.

In a detailed statement, De Villiers gave his side of the story after he was criticised for picking and choosing international assignments after announcing his retirement last year.

"I made absolutely no demands at all. I certainly did not try to force my way into the World Cup squad on the eve of the tournament and did not expect to be included. There was no burning issue from my side, and no sense of injustice," said one of the modern greats who played 114 Tests and 228 ODIs. (READ FULL STATEMENT HERE)

Backing the South African great, Team India skipper Virat Kohli and former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh commented on his post, motivating and backing the charismatic cricketer.

Here's what Kohli had to say,"My brother you are the most honest and committed man I know. It's been unfortunate to see this happen to you. But know that we stand with you and believe in you. Seeing people enter your personal space has been sad to see and uncalled for. More love and power

to you and your beautiful family. Me and anushka are Always here for you guys".

Yuvraj Singh said that it was South Africa's loss to not have him and motivated De Villiers with some inspiring words.

My dear friend and legend, your one of the nicest guys I've ever played cricket with an absolute gem of a person! There was never a chance for s a in this World Cup to win without you! It is your country's loss no to have you in the squad, not yours. The bigger the player more the criticism! We all know

what a gentleman you are #respect

De Villiers maintained the he retired for the right reasons as he wanted to spend more time with his family.

"I retired for honest reasons and, when asked if I could be available for the World Cup, agreed to keep the door open. In the event, understandably, the team moved on. No problem. I am not angry with anybody.

"Some have insisted I was motivated purely by money. They are wrong. In truth, I have turned down many lucrative offers to play around the world, and have cut the time spent away from home each year from eight months to just over three months."

Notwithstanding the controversy over his comeback, de Villiers said his relationship with the national team players remains strong as ever.