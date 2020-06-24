Haath board par aur aankh...: Virat Kohli pokes fun at Hardik Pandya as all-rounder plays carrom with brother

Image Source : AP Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is reliving old times with a game of carrom with his brothers, he said in a social media post on Wednesday.

"Nothing like a great game of carrom with my brothers. Brings back a lot of memories," Hardik said in an Instagram post with a picture of four of them including fellow cricketer and brother Krunal playing a game of carrom.

Kohli immediately replied saying, "Waiting for your turn or trying to intimidate krunal first? Haath board par aur aankh krunal par."

The all-rounded responded to the skipper's words, saying, "@virat.kohli hahaha bruh have to see no one cheats so keeping an eye."

Stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought the world to a standstill, Hardik has been posting about his fun activities on social media platforms.

Earlier in the week, Hardik said he is trying his hands at cooking these days as he feels it is never too late to learn anything new.

"Never too late to try your hand at learning something new. Chef duties at the Pandya household. Swipe for the dish. PS dish is cheese butter masala," Hardik said in a post on Instagram.

The 26-year old posted two photos of him cooking along with the post.

Hardik and fiance Natasa Stankovic are expecting their first child, and the Serbian actress recently shared a photograph flaunting her baby bump.

Earlier this year, Hardik had announced his engagement to Natasa via social media. On January 1, Hardik had shared an image where he is seen proposing to Natasa, and had captioned it: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."

(with IANS inputs)

