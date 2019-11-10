'I want to be Virat Kohli': David Warner's daughter says in adorable video

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/INSTAGRAM Australian cricketer David Warner shared a video of her daughter, in which she says she wants to be 'Virat Kohli'.

Australian opener David Warner is one of the most explosive batsmen in the world. After a period of struggle during the Ashes 2019, he made a remarkable comeback in the limited-overs with the T20I series against Sri Lanka. After Australia registered two consecutive series wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, Warner is now looking forward to make a similar comeback to form in the longest format of the game. The side will take on Pakistan in a two-Test sereis later this November.

On Instagram, meanwhile, Warner shared an adorable video of her daughter Indi Rae, where she says she wants to be like Indian captain Virat Kohli. She is playing cricket in the video.

"I want to be [Virat] Kohli," says Warner's daughter in the video, as she hits a shot. Warner wrote, "I’m not sure about this one. Indi wants to be @virat.kohli Caption This??"

The Aussie batsman also shared the video on Twitter. He captioned, "This little girl has spent too much time in India. Wants to be Virat Kohli."

I’m not sure about this one 😂😂. Indi wants to be virat.kohli Caption This?? 🤣🤣 https://t.co/dwsDSEDEDB — David Warner (@davidwarner31) November 10, 2019

Virat Kohli is currently on a break from international cricket. After leading the side to a 3-0 whitewash victory over South Africa in Test series in October, the Indian skipper was rested for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. Rohit Sharma, the vice-captain of the side, is leading the team in his absence.

Virat will return to the side for the two-match Test series against the sub-continent side, which begins later this November.