183 against Pakistan in 2012 Asia Cup was the 'game-changer' for me: Virat Kohli

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The Indian captain, in a live conversation with Ravichandran Ashwin, recalled his 183-run innings against Pakistan in the 2012 Asia Cup.

Virat Kohli recalled his stunning 183-run innings against Pakistan during the 2012 Asia Cup, which he terms as a 'game-changer' in his career during a conversation with Ravichandran Ashwin.

The match between India and Pakistan set many records at the time. While it was the highest successful run-chase for India (330), Virat Kohli also made the record for the highest score by an Indian in ODIs against Pakistan.

During an Instagram Live chat with Ashwin, Kohli remembered the innings. He said that it came against a difficult bowling attack.

"Their bowling attack was quite potent. At the time they were a really challenging bowling attack because of the variations," said Kohli.

"There was (Shahid) Afridi, Saeed Ajmal, Umar Gul, Aizaz Cheema and there was Hafeez as well. For the first 20-25 overs the conditions were clearly in their favour but I remember I was just happy batting next to paaji (Sachin Tendulkar). It turned out to be his last ODI innings and he scored a 50 and we got a 100-run partnership so that was a memorable anecdote for me."

Virat further added that he was hoping to get an opportunity like the one he received in this game. (ALSO READ: Gayle & co. told me India lost to deny Pakistan's chance for semis: Mushtaq Ahmed on IND-ENG WC19 clash)

"It naturally happened because I was constantly boosting myself up to want those situations to happen. I think that turned out to be a game-changer for me," he said on 'Reminisce with Ash'.

"It was a Sunday I remember, India-Pakistan match so the whole country is watching and everyone takes notice.

"I fondly remember that chase it was really tough, Rohit (Sharma) played brilliantly and in the end MS (Dhoni) and (Suresh) Raina finished with three overs to spare or something chasing 330 which was quite memorable."

Virat also said that it was significantly difficult for him to play against Saeed Ajmal ahead of the game, and revealed how he planned to tackle the threat.

"I constantly remember that game and you spoke about Saeed Ajmal who was at his peak. I clearly remember we played a T20 World Cup in Sri lanka. In a warm-up game (against Pakistan) I started telling myself that I am going to start playing him like a leg-spinner," said the Indian captain.

"His doosra was quite difficult to face but his off spinner was not that lethal so I said I am going to hit him over covers consistently and it just paid off. As soon as I negated his doosra, his potency became lesser and even in that game (in Dhaka) I scored most of my runs against him through the offside. My only aim was to make him fear bowling the doosra against me."

(With inputs from IANS)

