Vijay Hazare Trophy: Siddarth Kaul stars as Punjab beat Baroda by 3 wickets

Fast bowler Sidharth Kaul starred with the ball before Punjab put up an all-round batting effort to register a three-wicket win over Baroda in an Elite Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy National One-Day tournament, here on Wednesday.

Put in to bat, Baroda rode on Vishnu Solanki's half-century and Yusuf Pathan's 43 to reach 222 for eight in the stipulated 50 overs.

Solanki, who came in one down, scored a 74-ball 54. His innings was laced with six boundaries and a maximum. He was trapped leg before by leg spinner Mayank Markande in the 25th over.

Former India all-rounder Pathan looked in explosive form, hitting three sixes and a four but could not guide Baroda to a big total as he was dismissed by Kaul with seven balls remaining.

Kaul returned with the figures of 4/58, Markande (2/31) scalped two wickets while skipper Gurkeerat Singh and Ramndeep Singh picked up a wicket each.

Sandeep Sharma, who had picked up a career-best seven for 19 against Haryana, remained wicketless.

Chasing 223, Punjab lost opener Abhijeet Garg for a duck in the second over. Captain Gurkeerat and Anmol Malhotra were the joint top scorers, both playing a 39-run innings each.

Abhishek Sharma (38), Sharad Lumba (33) also chipped in with the bat. Towards the end, Karan Kalia scored an unbeaten 35 to seal the victory for Punjab.

For Baroda Rish Arothe was the pick of the bowlers. He picked up three wickets giving away 47 runs.

This was Baroda's fourth consecutive loss. They remain winless in the tournament.

For Punjab, this was their third win from four matches. They have only lost to Haryana.

Brief Scores:

Baroda: 222/8 (Vishnu Solanki 54; Sidharth Kaul 4/58)

Punjab: 223/7 (Gurkeerat Singh 39, Ramandeep Singh 39; Rishi Arothe 3/47)