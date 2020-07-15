Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah decline Caribbean Premier League offers

Image Source : GETTY Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal and T20I skipper Mahmudullah Riyad on Wednesday confirmed they have opted against taking part in this year's Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Citing concerns related to coronavirus pandemic, Mahmudullah turned down the offer to feature in the league. His previous stint in CPL was with Jamaica Tallawahs in 2017.

"I was very close to signing with one of the teams but my family is my main concern, and they are also worried about me traveling during this time," Mahmudullah was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"I have played in the CPL previously and have always enjoyed my experience there."

Tamim, who played for St. Lucia Zouks in 2013, declined the offer to remain available for Dhaka Premier League, in case it resumes in August after being suspended in March due to COVID-19 crisis.

"One of the teams approached me but since our domestic competition could start any time, that's why I decided not to go," Tamim was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

The eighth edition of the CPL is scheduled to be played in Trinidad and Tobago and the matches, according to the revamped schedule, is set to be played between August 10 and September 18 behind closed doors.

