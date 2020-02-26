Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Steve Smith announced as captain of Welsh Fire in inaugural edition of 'The Hundred'

Steve Smith has been announced as the captain of the Welsh Fire side in the inaugural edition of 'The Hundred'. The former Australian captain was chosen ahead of the likes of Englishmen Jonny Bairstow and Liam Plunkett, who are also a part of the side.

Along with the English duo, the Welsh Fire side also boasts of explosive England opener Tom Banton and Australia's pace spearhead Mitchell Starc.

"It's an honour to be asked to captain Welsh Fire in the first year of The Hundred. Our squad looks super strong with a great group of players who've dominated the international and domestic scenes for the past few years," Smith said.

"Tom Banton is one of the most exciting young players in the world right now and Mitchell Starc brings the X-factor with the ball, so we're looking to put on an amazing show for the fans in Cardiff," he added.

Gary Kirsten, who will coach the side was also very pleased with Smith's appointment.

"Steve's knowledge and experience of leading teams in pressurised situations will definitely help us in this first season of The Hundred. "He's got a track record of getting the best out of his players while performing to a very high standard himself, which will be key for us this summer," Kirsten said.

Welsh Fire will start their campaign in the tournament opener against Oval Invincibles on July 17.

Welsh Fire squad: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Colin Ingram, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith (C), Ben Duckett, Ravi Rampaul, Simon Harmer, Qais Ahmed, Liam Plunkett, Ryan ten Doeschate, David Payne, Ryan Higgins, Danny Briggs, Leus du Plooy.