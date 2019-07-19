Saturday, July 20, 2019
     
Sri Lanka name 22-member squad for ODI series against Bangladesh

Dimuth Karunaratne will continue to lead the Sri Lankan team, as the side gears up for a 3-match ODI series against Bangladesh.

IANS IANS
Colombo Published on: July 19, 2019 22:56 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Dimuth Karunaratne will lead a 22-member Sri Lanka ODI squad for their upcoming Bangladesh home series.

The first of the three one-day internationals will be played on July 26, the second two days later and the final one on July 31.

All three games will be played at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Squad:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunarathna (captain), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimane, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathileke, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lahiru Madusanka.

