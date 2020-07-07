Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis granted bail after causing fatal accident

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kusal Mendis was released on bail on two sureties worth Rs 1 million Sri Lankan rupees.

Sri Lankan cricketer Kusal Mendis was released on bail on Monday, a day after he was arrested for running over a pedestrian. The accident resulted in the death of the 64-year-old man.

The Panadura Assistant Magistrate granted bail to Mendis on two sureties of 1 million Sri Lankan Rupees. He also ordered Mendis to compensate the family of the victim with Rs 1 million.

In addition to the penalties, his driving license has also been temporarily suspended. The next hearing will take place on September 9.

The 25-year-old wicket-keeper batsman has represented Sri Lanka in 44 Tests and 76 ODIs. Mendis was part of the national squad which had resumed training after the COVID-19 lockdown.

Earlier, Sri Lanka's home series against India, which included three ODIs and three T20Is, was called off due to coronavirus pandemic. The Island nation's international schedule remains undecided till date.

