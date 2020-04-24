Sourav Ganguly wishes for Sachin Tendulkar's 'healthy and happy life' on his birthday

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES BCCI President and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter to wish Sachin Tendulkar on his 47th birthday.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter to extend his wishes for Sachin Tendulkar on his 47th birthday. Ganguly, who spent the entirety of his cricket career alongside Tendulkar on the field, wished for his 'healthy and happy life'.

Ganguly wrote, "Wish @sachin_rt a very happy birthday ..have a healthy and happy life ..."

Wish @sachin_rt a very happy birthday ..have a healthy and happy life ... — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) April 24, 2020

The Kolkata batsman made his debut in 1996 when Tendulkar was one of the mainstays in the Indian XI. Ganguly also went on to captain Tendulkar, emerging as one of the most revered skippers in Indian cricket history.

The duo spent significant time batting at the opening order in the limited-overs format, and also holds the record for highest overall partnership run by an opening order.

Tendulkar and Ganguly added 6,609 runs as opener together - 1,377 runs more than the second-highest in the list (Adam Gilchrist and Mathew Hayden of Australia).

While Sourav Ganguly retired from international cricket in 2008, Tendulkar hung up his boots five years later. Ganguly, more affectionately known as 'Dada', has since taken to administrative work, becoming the president of Cricket Association of Bengal in 2015.

In 2019, he became the president of BCCI.

