ICC has thrown neutrality out of window: Akhtar hits back at governing body for trolling him on Smith's tweet

Former Pakistan cricketer and legendary bowler, Shoaib Akhtar on Wednesday slammed the International Cricket Council (ICC) for trolling his tweet about dismissing Steve Smith.

A few days back, ESPNCricinfo made a Twitter post wherein legendary bowlers and batters are pitted against some of the top performers of modern cricket and fans are asked about their suggestions. And 'Smith vs Akhtar' was one of the contests mentioned in the post. In response to the post, Akhtar had tweeted claiming that he still has the capability of dismissing Smith inside four balls,

"Even today, 3 hurting bouncers and i can dismiss @stevesmith49 on the 4th ball. Lol," Akhtar had written.

Reacting to the veteran cricketer's tweet, the ICC came up with a meme involving basketball legend Michael Jordan.

And on Wednesday, Akhtar slammed ICC for that meme post saying, "A symbolic tweet, how ICC has thrown neutrality out of the window. Basically this is how the state of affairs are run there"

A symbolic tweet, how ICC has thrown neutrality out of the window.

Basically this is how the state of affairs are run there :) https://t.co/OEoJx30lXt — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 13, 2020

Akhtar, in the past, did comment on Smith's batting technique following the Aussie's match-winning 80 off just 51 balls in a T20I match against Pakistan last year.

"I am surprised how he does it. He has no technique or style but has bravery. So he is very effective. He reaches the pitch of the ball and was severe on Mohammad Amir," Akhtar had said.

"I do not know how he does it. If he was playing in my time, I would have definitely hit him (3 or 4 on his face). I would have tried to hurt him."

