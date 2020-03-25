Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Simple things are often hardest to do: Sachin Tendulkar urges people to follow 21-day lockdown

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar has shown his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 21-day lockdown mandate and urged people to stay at home in the view of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Tendulkar said this 'simple task' can save millions of lives. He took to Twitter and wrote: "Simple things are often the hardest to do, because they require consistent discipline & determination. Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji has asked us to #StayHomeStaySafe for 21 days. This simple task can save millions of lives. Let's all unite in this war against #COVID19."

The PM announced on Tuesday that a nationwide three-week lockdown starting from Tuesday midnight will be adhered to by all states and union territories.

He said this is an essential step to fight coronavirus decisively. He added that saving lives is priority as of now.

"With folded hands, I request you to stay put wherever you are," said Prime Minister Modi. He added that he is mindful of the economic ramifications of it. However, this is a smaller concern.

PM Modi warned, if we don't follow a complete lockdown for the coming 21 days, the nation will go back 21 years and many families will be devastated.

After Modi's appeal, various former and present cricketers urged their fans to abide by the 21-day national lockdown.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli urged the people of India to follow the PM Modi's mandate to combat coronavirus pandemic.

Virat Kohli alongside his wife and Bollywood actress Anusha Sharma shared a video on his Instagram account and wrote, "These are testing times and we need to wake up to the seriousness of this situation. Please let us all follow what's been told to us and stand united please. It's a plea to everyone."

"We have to act wisely for these 21 days to ensure the well-being of our entire nation. Let us all do our part, stay at home, stay safe and safeguard the health & future of our families & friends. We'll come out of this stronger. #StayHomeIndia #JaiHind," Jasprit Bumrah tweeted.

Virender Shewag said the next 21 days are very important in the history of our nation.

"These 21 days are very important in the history of our nation & each one of us can play our part by just staying at our homes and maintaining distance from people. Please adhere to it strictly and we shall overcome this soon #CoronavirusLockdown," Sehwag wrote.

Whereas, VVS Laxman said: "Social distancing is extremely critical for each and everyone of us to follow for the next 21 days. Please stay at home & wash your hands regularly, and let's break the chain. Please don't panic about essentials, the central & state governments will ensure it. #IndiaFightsCorona.