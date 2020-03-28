Still looking forward to IPL, it should happen if things settle down: Rohit Sharma

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian opener Rohit Sharma has said that he is still looking forward to the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

Indias limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma has been spending quality time with his family after the government called for a 21-day lockdown to fight the coronavirus outbreak and in a chat session with Kevin Pietersen, the Mumbai Indians skipper revealed that he has been helping in household chores.

In a video posted by Mumbai Indians, Rohit tells Pietersen: "I don't remember when was the last time I did housework. But I went cleaning and it took me around 2 hours. Cleaning the house is not easy man."

The pandemic has put the world on a standstill, but Rohit is hoping that the Indian Premier League does take place this season and it would in fact be the perfect platform for the players to train with an eye on the World T20.

"Still looking forward, fingers crossed. At some stage, if things settle down, it should happen. We have got a few good additions to the squad like Chris Lynn, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile. Boult is a good buy on a pitch like Wankhede with the swinging ball, I was looking forward to that. Along with Bumrah, he would have made a good combination," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. All sporting events have come to a halt and even the fate of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is hanging in balance with the government making it clear that the fate of the IPL can be decided only after it comes out with a fresh advisory after April 15, keeping in mind the situation with regards to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju reiterated that while it is the BCCI which decides on cricketing matters, the pandemic is something which has a direct effect on the loves of the citizens of the country.