RCB Director of Cricket Mike Hesson finally returns to New Zealand, conveys 'special thanks' to PM Modi

Former New Zealand head coach and Royal Challengers Bangalore's current Director of Cricket Mike Hesson has returned home after staying put for more than a month in India due to nation-wide lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak. The strict restrictions of the lockdown meant that the inter-state and international transport is also currently at a halt in the country.

On Tuesday, Hesson confirmed about his return to New Zealand on his official social media profile.

"What a wonderful sight after spending over a day on a bus to get to Mumbai airport. The staff on Air New Zealand were simply outstanding on our return to New Zealand," he tweeted.

In his tweet, Hesson also thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the New Zealand Embassy in India, New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Under normal circumstances, Hesson would currently be with the RCB for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of the tournament. While it was initially suspended till April 15, the IPL was later postponed 'indefinitely' after the nationwide lockdown was extended till May 3.

