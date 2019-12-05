Pakistan were abysmal, this is probably worst of the lot: Ian Chappell

Image Source : GETTY Pakistan were whitewashed in Australia 2-0

Pakistan had a terrible tour of Australia as they failed to win a single game in the T20I and Test series. And former Australia skipper Ian Chappell believes that this team is probably the worst of the lot.

"It's an appalling record really," Chappell told Wide World of Sports. "There were a few people in Pakistan who jumped up and down when I said after the last tour that Australia should stop inviting them, if that's what it takes to get them to wake up to themselves.

"Talent wise they're better than 14 straight losses. They were abysmal this time. This is probably the worst of the lot."

It isn't just Chappell who has taken a dig at the Pakistan outfit. Even former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar had said how the team's bowlers looked clueless and had no idea on how to take wickets on Australian pitches.

Taking to social media, Akhtar made his anger known as he wrote: "Clueless how to take wickets on these tracks. Waiting for Australia to declare or just gift the wickets. Asay nahi hota bhai!! #AUSvPAK."

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram also criticised the players for not putting in a fight on the field.