'Others will catch up a lot earlier': Rohit Sharma feels he could be last to return to outdoor training

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has said that he feels he could be among the last to return to outdoor training in Team India.

Rohit Sharma has said that it is likely that he will be among the last Team India players to return to outdoor training. The side's limited-overs captain is based in Mumbai, which is the worst-affect area with coronavirus crisis in the country.

During a chat session with La Liga on their official Facebook profile, Rohit said that he feels the other players of the Indian team will "send me videos" of outdoor training, while he stays inside.

"In India, it is going to be different as certain parts of the country have been affected the most and certain parts which have not been affected a lot," Rohit said.

"So I am assuming that those places might open up a lot earlier than Mumbai, the city where I stay and which is the most infected. I feel the other guys will send me videos of catching up with each other a lot earlier than I do." (ALSO READ: Shardul Thakur becomes first Team India player to return to training)

Rohit, who is also the ambassador of La Liga in India, talked about his love for football.

"When I am at home I watch football more than cricket," Rohit said.

"When you are watching it, is so pleasing to the eye to watch all these players execute their skills, I am a big believer in skills and that is why I love watching football. I do watch some tennis as well but not as much as I watch football."

When asked about his favourite position to play in a football match, Rohit chose midfield. (ALSO READ: Health primary concern, difficult to confirm IPL dates: Rijiju)

"I would see myself playing in midfield and not attacking too much because that position is very skillful and you have to create a lot of chances and I don't like running a lot," said Rohit.

"It's a position where you not only create opportunities but also stop the opposition from creating opportunities.

"I have tried playing a charity football game here in India, it was Bollywood against the cricketers, the All-stars and it was damn tough. It was 5-6 years ago, I remember, I was 25-26 (years of age) there were a lot of older guys in the team who just did not want to do the running and made us do the running instead. Mahi (MS Dhoni), Yuvraj (Singh) and Virat (Kohli) were there in the team, Yuvraj, is someone who doesn't like to run and so is M.S. Dhoni."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage