India vs New Zealand: Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson remain out for ODI series

The New Zealand pace trio remains absent for the ODI series against India due to injuries.

Wellington Published on: January 30, 2020 9:37 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

New Zealand opted for fresh blood in their pace attack for the three-match ODI series against India starting February 5 in Hamilton.

Kyle Jamieson could be in for a potential debut, while Scott Kuggeleijn and Hamish Bennett return to the squad after a long absence. Injury has meant the likes of Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry are unavailable for the series.

The Black Caps will rely on Tim Southee's experience, while Colin de Grandhomme returns to the squad after being left out for the last two T20Is. Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner will be the all-round options.

Meanwhile, Ish Sodhi has been included in the squad for only the first ODI in Hamilton. He will be released for the second unofficial 'Test' between India A and New Zealand A in Christchurch on February 7.

This is the first ODI series for New Zealand since their infamous 'loss' in the 2019 World Cup final.

New Zealand trail the ongoing five-match T20 International series against India 0-3.

ODI squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi (1st ODI), Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

