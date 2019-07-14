Image Source : GETTY IMAGES New Zealand vs England, Live Updates, 2019 World Cup Final: England, New Zealand battle it out for maiden title

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2019 World Cup Final between New Zealand and England live from Lord's Cricket Ground in London. New Zealand and England have waited four years for this moment, for this life-changing shot at redemption. For the Kiwis, the Cricket World Cup final at Lord's on Sunday is a chance to avenge their drubbing at the hands of Australia in the 2015 showpiece. It was their first World Cup final and they didn't do themselves justice in Melbourne. For the English, it's a very different opportunity for atonement from 2015, when a group-stage exit proved to be an all-time ODI low for the country that invented cricket. What has happened since — an overhaul of domestic white-ball cricket, a new team and mindset, and a rise to the top of the ODI rankings — has been both surprising and stunning to watch. Follow live updates and cricket score of the NZ vs ENG World Cup final here

Brief preview: The world order in cricket will witness a new dawn when a title-starved England, led by an Irish, meet their match in New Zealand's feisty Black Caps in a World Cup final that will produce a new champion come on Sunday. England's global ambitions have never been fully realised since Sir Alf Ramsey's team won the 1966 FIFA World Cup. Whether it is Gary Linekar or Hary Kane, the 'Cup' that they desperately want never came home during the last five and half decades. [Read pull preview here]