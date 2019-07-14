Live Cricket Streaming, New Zealand vs England, Live Match 2019 World Cup Final: Watch NZ vs ENG Online on Hotstar, Star Sports

Image Source : AP/GETTY IMAGES Final New Zealand vs England World Cup 2019, Cricket Live streaming ENG vs NZ Cricket World Cup

The last time England and New Zealand met in the 2019 World Cup, it was a group stage encounter and the hosts broke a 27-year-old record to beat the Kiwis in a showpiece event tie. But all that will count for nothing when the two teams clash in the final at Lord's on Sunday. While New Zealand beat favourites India to seal the final spot, England thrashed arch-rivals Australia by eight wickets to set up the final date. You can watch the live cricket streaming of NZ vs ENG live at hotstar. Live telecast of NZ vs ENG will be shown at Star Sports, DD Sports and Sky Sports. In England, you can watch NZ vs ENG online at SkyGO app while Sky Sports will broadcast it live on TV.

How can you watch the 2019 World Cup Final New Zealand vs England match on TV?

You can watch 2019 World Cup Final New Zealand vs England live match on TV on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 English, DD Sports, Sky Sports and Sky Go.

How can you watch the 2019 World Cup Final New Zealand vs England live cricket Streaming Online?

You can watch New Zealand vs England live cricket streaming online on Hotstar in India.

Where will the 2019 World Cup Final, New Zealand vs England be played?

The 2019 World Cup Final, New Zealand vs England will be played at Lord's, London.

When is 2019 World Cup Final, New Zealand vs England?

The 2019 World Cup Final, New Zealand vs England will be played on July 14 (Sunday).

Where can I check the online live updates of the 2019 World Cup Final, New Zealand vs England?

You can follow Live updates and Live Score of NZ vs ENG, Ball-by-Ball Commentary on www.Indiatvnews.com. You can watch live cricket match on Hotstar.

What time does the live coverage of the 2019 World Cup Final New Zealand vs England start?

The 2019 World Cup Final New Zealand vs England will start at 03:00 PM IST on July 14.

What are the squads for New Zealand vs England World Cup Final?

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham (WK), Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Blundell, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Colin Munro

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, James Vince, Liam Dawson