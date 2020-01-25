If MS Dhoni doesn't feel good in IPL, he will say 'thank you very much': Ravi Shastri

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ravi Shastri has made a big statement on MS Dhoni's future in international cricket.

The future of former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been subject to intense speculation ever since the end of the 2019 World Cup campaign. The global tournament saw Dhoni's final appearance for Team India since. He made himself unavailable for the limited-overs series against West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh, West Indies (home), Sri Lanka and Australia since.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was also excluded from the BCCI Annual Contracts list, which was announced last week.

While Dhoni has remained quiet on his future, India's head coach Ravi Shastri had earlier said that his performances in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League will provide a fair idea on his fitness and his future with team India.

In an interview with Sportstar, Shastri has now hinted that Dhoni may retire if he 'doesn't feel good' in the IPL.

"Exactly what I wanted to ask you. There is IPL coming. Uske baad tum dekho. Everyone will know. (Then you'll see. Everyone will know) He will know, selectors will know, the captain will know seeing him, and more important than anything else he will know. What I'm trying to tell the people is he is the last person to impose himself on anything. You know him. I know him," said Shastri.

"For years, you know that he's been dead honest when it comes to things of that sort, like when he gave up Test cricket. There was no thing of 100 Tests because he is not the guy who will impose on himself. I don't know if he started practicing as yet or not, but I'm sure if he's keen on the IPL, everything will come out now and he will be ready. For all you know, he may start the IPL, if he doesn’t feel good he’ll say ‘Thank you very much.’"

MS Dhoni recently began training with the Jharkhand Ranji squad in a bid to prepare for the IPL.