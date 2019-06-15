MS Dhoni gives Rishabh Pant tips ahead of India's mega-clash against Pakistan in Manchester | WATCH

Image Source : TWITTER MS Dhoni was seen mentoring Rishabh Pant during a training session ahead of the clash against Pakistan in 2019 World Cup.

Rishabh Pant reached England earlier this week as cover to Shikhar Dhawan, who suffered from a thumb injury during the game against Australia. While there is ambiguity over Dhawan's fitness, with batting coach Sanjay Bangar, as well as fielding coach R Sridhar stating that the batsman will be reassessed within 10-12 days.

Pant joined team India in training session ahead of the game against Pakistan. The ICC rules don't allow back-up players to travel with the side, or stay in the dressing room with the squad. And so, Pant, as of now, cannot be considered for selection in the playing XI.

However, it didn't stop Rishabh Pant to receive guidance from one of the best wicketkeepers in the world, MS Dhoni. The 37-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman was seen mentoring Pant during a training session in Manchester.

Dhoni was seen tutoring Pant on wicketkeeping techniques during the session.

While Dhawan has begun his recovery process, he is confirmed to be absent for the games against Pakistan (on June 16) and Afghanistan (on June 22).

Meanwhile, the weather prediction for the game between India and Pakistan is worrying.

If Accuweather predictions are anything to go by, it will be overcast throughout Sunday and rainfall is expected as the day progresses. The website also predicts a light shower between 12 PM and 1 PM UK time in Manchester on Sunday.

Fans were greeted with the sun on Friday but come the weekend, rain is likely to make a comeback and go on over the two days.