MS Dhoni biggest superstar in CSK, yet most approachable: Dwayne Bravo

Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman M.S. Dhoni is the most approachable player in the Chennai Super Kings setup despite being the biggest star of the team, says West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo.

Dhoni has captained CSK since the inception of the Indian Premier League and the team has gone on to become one of the most successful in the league, never finishing outside the top four.

Bravo has said that much of the credit for the success goes to Dhoni and team coach Stephen Fleming.

"I think a lot of credit for CSK's success has to be given to Dhoni and Fleming, obviously the owners, they trust both Fleming and Dhoni, so there is no outside interference when it comes to decision making. Both are very big students of the game, players love MS and it's an environment and franchise that allows you to be you," Bravo told former Zimbabwe player and commentator Pommie Mbangwa in an Instagram live interaction.

"MS Dhoni is the biggest superstar in cricket and in our team. He was one of the easiest people to interact with, outside of the cricket field, he is like playing video games, his door is open at all times, whenever you talk about the biggest superstar and then you think a person like Dhoni is the most humble of them all. CSK is a special team and we have the most loyal fans," he added.

Dhoni was slated to lead CSK in the 13th IPL edition which currently remains indefinitely postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

